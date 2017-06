ఇలా కూడా చేస్తారా?: బీమా డబ్బు కోసం దారుణం, హత్య చేసి, చచ్చింది తానేనని, చివరికి...

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A land broker from Chandwad in Nashik killed a restaurant waiter in a plot to fake his own death and collect Rs 4 crore in insurance claims. The broker, Ramdas Wagh (39), thought his plan was a success when a case of accidental death was registered initially. However, the police turned it into a case of murder after getting the post-mortem report which revealed the victim had been choked to death and had suffered injuries on his head caused by a blunt object. Wagh, who is on the run, had hatched the murder plot with three others, all of whom have been arrested. The victim, Mubarak Chand Pasha, was from Salem district in Tamil Nadu and is survived by his aged parents.