రూ.1500కే 4జీ ఫీచర్‌ ఫోన్‌, తయారీకి చైనా కంపెనీ సన్నాహాలు

చైనాకు చెందిన మొబైల్‌ చిప్‌ తయారీ సంస్థ స్ప్రెడ్‌ట్రమ్‌ కమ్యూనికేషన్‌ రూ.1500లకే 4జీ సదుపాయంతో పనిచేసే ఫీచర్ ఫోన్ ను తీసుకొచ్చేందుకు కృషి చేస్తోంది.

English summary

The feature phones are not going away anytime soon. Earlier there were reports about Reliance Jio working on a low-cost 4G VoLTE feature phone, but now, Spreadtrum Communications, a Shanghai-based semiconductor company popular for its mobile chipsets has announced its plans that will make low-cost 4G feature phones a reality. Spreadtrum has disclosed that it is working on reducing the starting prices of its 4G capable chipsets by at least 50% to make 4G feature phones priced around Rs. 1,500 a viable proposition. Currently, entry-level feature phones from Lava and Micromax are priced at Rs. 3,000.