ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ కొత్త డీజీపీగా సుల్ఖాన్ సింగ్ ను యూపీ సీఎం యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ నియమించారు. పార్టీలతో సంబంధం లేకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని స్ట్రిక్ట్‌ ఆర్డర్స్‌ పాస్‌ చేశారు.

English summary

LUCKNOW: Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh has assured people of equal treatment, while saying that strict action would be taken against the culprits without any discrimination. “The Uttar Pradesh Police will work efficiently if proper motivation is given to us. We will live up to the expectation of the government. We will take strict action against the culprits without any partiality. The law and order will be maintained in the state. I assure people our police will work without any discrimination and will take care of their dignity and respect. Everybody will be treated equally,” Singh told ANI.