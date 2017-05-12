ఘోరం: నిద్రిస్తున్న నవవధువు గొంతుకోసి.. బంగారం దోచుకుని, నిప్పంటించారు

నవవధువు ఒంటిపై ఉన్న న‌గ‌ల కోసం దుండ‌గులు ఆమెను దారుణంగా గొంతుకోసి హ‌త్య‌చేశారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ లోని సిన్ హ్వాల్ కాపుర్వా గ్రామంలో ఈ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది.

English summary

A newly wed woman was brutally killed allegedly by some unidentified persons who slit her throat and set her body afire before taking away her ornaments worth over Rs 2 lakh, police said today. The incident happened last night in village Sinhwal-ka- purwa when 20-year-old Asha Devi was sleeping in the backside of her house. Some unidentified persons slit her throat and set her body on fire by pouring kerosene oil, before taking away the ornaments she was wearing, they said. The woman was married to one Rakesh Patel on April 24 and had come to her parent's place on May 7. At the time of the incident, the victim's parents were sleeping outside the house and came to know about it this morning after which they informed the police, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter and no arrest has been made.