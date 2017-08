National

Deaths of nine more children were reported from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in the last 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, taking the toll to 105 since the August 10 tragedy. The deaths were confirmed by Dr PK Singh, the BRD Medical College, who briefed the media in his office. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit here tomorrow. Gandhi will also arrive here tomorrow in connection with the death of children in the BRD medical college hospital, Congress district unit president Sayed Jamal said. Till yesterday, the death toll in the BRD hospital since August 7 was 71 due to various causes including encephalitis.