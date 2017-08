ఉద్యోగం కావాలంటూ నాసాకు ‘ఏలియన్’ దరఖాస్తు!

National

A nine-year-old believes he is up to the task of being ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’, and his application to NASA’s job posting has caught just as much attention as the job profile itself: protect Earth from alien contamination and vice-versa. NASA, the US space agency, generated much chatter on the internet as the job description did the rounds. The agency is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer who can keep contamination from space on Earth, or the other way around, to an absolute minimum. Young Jack Davis was among the many who sent in their resumes. His was a handwritten letter that further showed his eagerness. Though too young to apply for a job, Davis thinks he is qualified for the position.