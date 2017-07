తేజస్వి మెడపై కత్తి: సంక్షోభంలో నితీష్ సర్కార్

National

JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told party MLAs that the RJD has to take a call on Tejashwi Yadav's resignation from the post of Bihar deputy chief minister. The Janata Dal (United) and its leader Nitish Kumar have given ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) an ultimatum of four days to decide on Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called a meeting of JD(U) MPs, MLAs and other office-bearers of the party today to discuss the CBI raids on ally and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family.