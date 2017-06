నా పర్యటనల్లో ప్రత్యేక ఏర్పాట్లు, ఆర్భాటాలు వద్దు: అధికారులకు సీఎం యోగి ఆదేశాలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has instructed his officers not to make any special arrangements for him when he tours the state, days after criticism over his recent visits to homes where air-conditioners and a sofa were temporarily installed and taken away. "We are used to sitting on the floor," the priest-politician has told his administration. Yogi Adityanath's order also says, "The Chief Minister deserves respect only if the people of the state feel respected."