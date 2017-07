ఐటీ శాఖ సంచలనం: బదిలీలతో కమిషనర్లకు షాక్‌, భారీగా సంస్కరణలు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In one of the biggest reshuffles of income tax commissioners so far, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has transferred 245 commissioners across the country. While performance was one of the main criteria for transferring officials in key positions and shifting out non-performers from significant charges, all those officers holding a post for two years or more have also been transferred, besides those facing vigilance or other disciplinary charges. In a separate directive issued to its top officers on July 12, the CBDT asked regional heads of the I-T department to "develop a regional strategy in line with specific profile of their region" and use centrally disseminated intelligence data in increasing the tax base. Last year alone, the department had added 91 lakh new taxpayers.