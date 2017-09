National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

BSE Sensex fell 190 points to close at 31,702 points and NSE’s Nifty shed 62 points to close at 9,913 point mark on Monday on intense selling by investors spooked by escalating geopolitical tensions after North Korea’s latest nuclear tests. Investors booked profits in recent gainers dragging the indices into losses, brokers said. Among major losers, Adani Ports, Infosys, Airtel, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever fell up to 2.6%. Most of the Asian markets ended lower on a flurry of selling and European shares opened in the red.