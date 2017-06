హర్యానాలో జునైద్ హత్య: స్పందించిన సబా దివాన్, హోరెత్తిన నిరసన

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Dear Ma, I am home. You wanted me to buy new clothes in Delhi, but fate has landed me in heaven, where you don't have marauding mobs. I am home. Yours, Junaid. There was not a dry eye at Delhi's Jantar Mantar when 22 -year-old Mohammed Asaruddin read out from what he called his brother Junaid's "letter to his mother from heaven", at a citizens' protest here today.