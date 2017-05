ప్లాస్టిక్ పరేషాన్: మొన్న బియ్యం.. నిన్న కోడిగుడ్లు.. నేడు క్యాబేజి!

ఢిల్లీలో ఓ మహిళ క్యాబేజి కూర వండుదామని క్యాబేజిని శుభ్రంగా నీళ్లలో కడిగి కత్తితో కోయబోతే అది ఎంతకీ తెగలేదు. క్యాబేజి ఏమిటి? కత్తికి ఎదురుతిరగడం ఏమిటి? అనుమానం వచ్చిందామెకు. తీరాచూస్తే...

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, May 8, 2017, 23:15 [IST]

English summary

New Delhi: It seems realistic looking fake, artificial fruits and vegetables are now being sold in Indian market as well. In the video posted below, a woman was shown burning the leaves of cabbage, which she claimed were quite hard to cut unlike the real vegetables that are grown on the fields. The woman, who posted the video on her Facebook post, said she attempted a test as seen on YouTube, to find out whether it's real or artificial cabbage. She said the cabbage leaves are not getting burned, indicating that it is proper plastic.