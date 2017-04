కేంద్రం స్పందించకపోతే.. 'మా మూత్రం మేమే తాగుతాం': తమిళ రైతుల నిరసన

కేంద్రం తమ డిమాండ్లను పరిష్కరించకపోతే.. తమ మూత్రం తామే తాగుతామంటూ రైతులు ఆందోళన చేశారు.

The protest by Tamil Nadu farmers at Jantar Mantar is set to go from curious to revolting as the protesters vowed to drink their urine on Saturday if the government did not pay heed to their demands. Determined to get heard, they also said that if they are still ignored by the Centre, they will be forced to eat human faeces on Sunday.