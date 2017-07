National

If you want to fill up a college admission form but do not have an identity document, do not worry. You can use your Facebook account to fill up the form, according to a directive issued by the Rajasthan college education department. The education department, in its admission policy for 2016-17, has allowed Aadhaar and Bhamashah cards as well as Facebook and Gmail accounts for ‘single sign on identity’ (SSOI) registration. Earlier, only Aadhaar and Bhamashah cards were allowed for SSOI registration. The move has come at a time when the Centre is trying to make Aadhaar card mandatory to avail of all essential services.