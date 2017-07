నల్లధనాన్ని అరికట్టేందుకు కేంద్రం మరో అడుగు, ఎన్నారైలు షాక్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

For decades, many Indians have escaped tax and legitimised their money stashed abroad by staying 182 days out of the country every year and declaring themselves as ‘non-resident’. The status of a non-resident Indian, or NRI, allowed them to claim such funds lying in offshore bank accounts as lawful income earned abroad. From now on, this won’t be easy. A few days ago, income-tax authorities have added a new provision in the tax return form (ITR2) which will require all non-residents to disclose details of their bank accounts outside India. Most NRIs, even those who have been away for years, file tax return in India to cover their income from stocks, properties and fixed income instruments like bank deposits and bonds.