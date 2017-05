ఆరేళ్ల వయసులో తప్పిపోయి.. ఎక్కడో పెరిగి.. పన్నెండేళ్ల వయసులో..

ఎప్పుడో ఏడేళ్ల క్రితం పుణ్యక్షేత్రానికి వెళుతుండగా తప్పిపోయి.. ఎక్కడో పెరిగి.. ఇన్నేళ్లకు ఇప్పుడు అమ్మానాన్నల ఒడి చేరిన బాలిక కథ ఇది.

English summary

Kendrapara (Odisha): It took seven years for a couple in Jagatsinghpur district to get reunited with their missing daughter. 12-year-old Puja Khaudia had gone missing in 2010 after a journey to Puri and was brought up in a childcare institute at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. As she grew up, she searched places of famous temples in Google and came across the Puri Jagannath temple. As her memory revived, the girl informed the institute and the local childcare personnel took up the matter with Nellore police prompting them to bring it to the notice of its counterparts in Puri, said Udayanath Swain, Child Protection Officer of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jagatsinghpur.