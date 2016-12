అక్కడ పాత నోట్లకు డిమాండ్: రూ. 500కు 550, 1000కి 1100

English summary

At a time when people across the country are queuing up outside banks to get rid of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the scrapped currencies are selling at a premium in the serpentine bylanes of trading hub Burrabazar. Old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will fetch you Rs 550 and Rs 1,100 here.