దారుణం: టెక్కీ అంజలిని వెంటాడి కాల్చి చంపారు(వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#Noida : CCTV captures unidentified man shooting a 24-year-old woman techie in basement of society in Sector 62 @httweets @HTNoidaGzb pic.twitter.com/mPqaVYCbsR

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 8:14 [IST]

English summary

A 23-year-old software engineer working for a reputed mobile manufacturing company was shot dead at Shatabdi Rail Vihar society in Sector 62 of Noida on Wednesday morning.