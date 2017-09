ప్రపంచం నెత్తిన మరో ‘స్కైలాబ్‌’!? ఇది మనం ప్రయోగించిందే, 40 రోజులే గడువు, తీవ్ర ఉత్కంఠ!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Indian navigation satellite IRNSS-1H stuck inside a rocket's heat shield -- together weighing around 2.4-tonnes -- now tumbling in outer space, is expected to re-enter the earth's atmosphere in a couple of months. However, there may not be any impact on the ground, said a senior official of the Indian space agency. "The satellite tracking stations are getting intermittent signals from IRNSS-1H. The fuel on-board the satellite has been depleted by firing the motors whenever there was a signal. "The satellite-heat shield assembly is tumbling in space," K. Sivan, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) told IANS on Tuesday. A space expert not wanting to be quoted told IANS: "The perigee will come down in course of time. Once the perigee touches 100 km then the rate of PSLV's heat shield-satellite assembly's fall towards the earth will be faster." According to him, the ISRO should calculate the ground trace -- the probable point of impact on ground.