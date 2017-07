భారత భద్రతా బలగాలపై పాక్‌ కాల్పులు: ఇద్దరు జవాన్లు మృతి

National

Ramesh Babu



Two Indian Army jawans from 5 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles were martyred in a sniper shootout near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir. It is believed Pakistani troops targeted two army jawans near Furkian Gali of Keran sector in Kupwara district. It is not yet clear whether the jawans were fired by Pakistani troops or Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT). Furkiya area has been a known route used by militants infiltrating into the Kashmir Valley from Pakistan. Further details about the attack are awaited.