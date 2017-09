ఐరాసలో కాశ్మీర్: పాకిస్తాన్ టైం వేస్ట్ చేసుకుంటుందన్న భారత్

National

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, a top Indian diplomat has said Islamabad’s decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations is like ‘Miyan ki daud masjid tak’. India, on the other hand, is focused on a progressive, forward-looking agenda during the UN General Assembly session beginning on Monday, India’s permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin told reporters.