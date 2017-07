తెగబడ్డ పాక్ రేంజర్లు... సరిహద్దులో భారీ స్థాయిలో కాల్పులు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Pakistani Rangers resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on Thursday late night) in Manjakote sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). As per reports, Pakistan targeted the forward villages and Indian Army posts in Pallanwalla, Balakote and Manjakote along the Line of Control (LoC). There were no reports of any casualties on the Indian side. A number of people these targeted villages were immediately shifted to safer locations.