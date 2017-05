నాపై దాడి చేయించింది ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీయే: కపిల్ మిశ్రా

తనపై దాడి చేయించింది ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీయేనని ఢిల్లీ మాజీ మంత్రి కపిల్‌మిశ్రా ఆరోపించారు. దాడి చేసిన వ్యక్తి ఆప్‌ సీనియర్‌ నేత సత్యేంద్ర జైన్‌ వద్ద పనిచేస్తాడని చెప్పారు.

English summary

Kapil Mishra, sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister now on a hunger strike, has alleged that a man who attacked him yesterday worked with senior Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Mr Jain is at the centre of Mr Mishra's many allegations of corruption against AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal. As he began his second day of fasting, Mr Mishra said this morning, "The attack was all too planned. The attacker, Ankit Bharadwaj, is working with Satyendra Jain in the Mohalla Clinic project and is a party worker," challenging AAP's allegation that he was a member of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The BJYM has denied any link with Mr Bharadwaj.