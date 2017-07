ఆగస్టులో.. కేంద్ర మంత్రివర్గ విస్తరణ!?

National

Ramesh Babu



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to go for a Cabinet expansion as senior minister M. Venkaiah Naidu’s almost certain election as the next vice president will leave two heavy weight portfolios without a cabinet minister. Naidu, already submitted his resignation, to union minister for information and broadcasting, and urban development. Already, two key ministries—defence and environment—are without a full-time minister. Finance minister Arun Jaitley and science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan are holding the additional charge of these two portfolios respectively.