నన్ను చంపేస్తామంటూ బెదిరిస్తున్నారు, అయినా భయపడను: దీప

తనను హత్య చేస్తామంటూ కొన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీల అనుచరులు బెదిరిస్తున్నారంటూ ఎంజీఆర్‌ అమ్మ దీప పేరవై అధ్యక్షురాలు దీప ఆరోపించారు.

Chennai: In a statement, she said, “The PMK is planning to remove me from the political field. However, I want them to know that I am not afraid of anything.” Deepa also hit out at PMK stating that the party, which had launched Pasumai Thayagam in the northern districts, had also axed many trees. “ PMK cannot win any election by going it alone and it is a castebased party. Further, the PMK does not want my political growth. So, goons from the party threaten me. I regularly receive calls from the PMK cadre. If such things continue, I will approach the court,” she said and demanded Ramadoss to apologise. Meanwhile, the PMK denied her allegations and said that the party had not threatened anyone.