పోలీసు గస్తీ బృందంపై ఉగ్రదాడి.. కానిస్టేబుల్ వీరమరణం

Terrorist today attacked a police party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district leaving a constable dead, striking barely a kilometre from the venue of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled meeting with security personnel tomorrow, a police official said. Terrorist fired indiscriminately on the police personnel near the general bus stand Anantnag, the official said. He said constable Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed while constable Shabir Ahmad was injured in the firing. The attack took place a kilometre away from the proposed venue of the meeting of the Home Minister with CRPF personnel tomorrow, the official said.