కన్న కూతురునే ' పరువు హత్య'.. గర్భిణీ అని కూడా చూడకుండా!,

కులాంతర వివాహం చేసుకున్న ఓ అమ్మాయిని వెతికి పట్టుకొని మరీ హత్య చేశారు.

English summary

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who married her lover against the family's wishes, was allegedly beaten to death by her parents, police said on Monday.