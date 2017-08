నవ భారత నిర్మాణం కోసం ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ ప్రతిన బూనాలి: రాష్ట్రపతి కోవింద్

National

Narsimha

English summary

As India celebrates 70 years of independence, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation as part of a decades old tradition. In his first Independence Day address, he hailed various government policies including Goods and Services Tax, Swachh India Campaign and the notes ban. Since his election, President Kovind has given assent to six legislations within three weeks after taking charge