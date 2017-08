అర్ధరాత్రి వేళ.. స్కూటర్ పై మహిళా గవర్నర్.. ఏం చేసిందంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Kiran Bedi, the Lt Governor of Puducherry said that the union territory is safe for women “even at night”. Bedi, however, suggested a few measures which the police need to take to enhance security. Her comment came after the round that she conducted of the Union territory at the night to confirm that it is safe for women. Bedi conducted a night round of the city not in a car but on the pillion of a scooter. Later she took to Twitter and said that she felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night. “Just back from a night round. Went pillion riding on a scooter camouflaged. Felt Pondicherry safe for women, even at night. Shall repeat..,” she said in her Tweet.