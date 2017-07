శరద్ యాదవ్ వద్ద రాహుల్ మొహమాటం: వెంటనే అందుకున్న ఏచూరి

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 16:05 [IST]

English summary

When senior Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav talked of raising the farmer unrest in the country to corner the Modi government at Tuesday's meeting of Opposition parties, many leaders present wanted to know whether Mr Yadav was speaking for himself or for his party, which is led by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has recently been seen to align more with the ruling BJP on key issues.1