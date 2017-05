రాహుల్ పర్యటన ఫ్లాప్: అనుమతి లేకున్నా బయలుదేరి.. సరిహద్దు వెలుపలే నిలిచిపోయి..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who tried to visit Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, which is tense after caste clashes earlier this week, was stopped at the district's border by the police this afternoon. "I wanted to visit Saharanpur, I was stopped from going there... I am returning today on the request of administration," Mr Gandhi, 46, said. "In today's India there is no place for weaker sections of society. It is a duty of the government to protect every citizen. NDA government has spread fear among weaker sections all across country," Mr Gandhi added. Mr Gandhi, who was accompanied by Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar, had yesterday been denied permission by the Uttar Pradesh police for a visit to Saharanpur.