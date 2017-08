‘రాహుల్ గాంధీ కనబడుట లేదు’: యూపీలో కలకలం

National

Posters saying ‘Rahul Gandhi Missing’ surfaced in Amethi on Monday. The posters carry a picture of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and say, “Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi has been missing from the constituency due to which the development work to be undertaken by the MP is not being done. The common man feels betrayed and insulted.”