National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones while he was travelling during his tour to the flood-affected Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Friday. Window panes of the car were broken in the attack, but Rahul Gandhi escaped unhurt as he was sitting in the front seat. Rahul was travelling with SPG commandos some of whom were reportedly injured in the attack as they were sitting in the back.