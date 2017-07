దళిత యువతితో రాహుల్ గాంధీ పెళ్లి జరిపించండి, మా తోనే సవాల్ చేస్తారా, మాజీ మంత్రి !

National

MLA Basavaraj Bommai challenged to Congress and CM Siddaramaiah, if Congress leaders including CM Siddaramaiah have capacity, they have to do marriage of AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi with dalit girl. He reacting CM Siddaramaiah’s allegation criticized as BJP don’t have concern about dalit, they are having food only in dalitfamily, he challenged also as BJP should make marry with dalit girl recently.