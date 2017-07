చిన్నారి పెళ్ళికూతురు: డాక్టర్ అయింది, భార్య స్పూర్తితో డిగ్రీ పూర్తిచేసిన భర్త

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Bringing light to why every girl needs to enroll in schools, a 20-year-old girl, who was married off at the tender age of 8, is set to become a doctor after clearing National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for medical education. 20-year-old Rupa Yadav, of Kareri village in Rajasthan, continued with her education even after her marriage, took coaching at a Kota-based coaching institute and cleared her test in third attempt.