రజనీకాంత్ ఆర్థిక నేరగాడు.. ఆయనతో మోడీ ఇక మాట్లాడరు: స్వామి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy started another controversy on Friday night alleging that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has committed financial fraud. Speaking to India Today, Swamy advised the south Indian actor against joining politics while claiming to have "substantial proof" of financial irregularities that would 'knock down' Rajinikanth's political ambitions. Swamy also termed the talks of Rajinikanth joining politics as a 'media hype'.