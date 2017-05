నా పేరు దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తున్నారు.. నేనే గనుక రాజకీయాల్లోకి వస్తే!: రజనీకాంత్

రాజకీయ నేతలు తన పేరును దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తున్నారని, తాను ఏ పార్టీకి మద్దతు ఇవ్వబోనని ఆయనఅన్నారు.

English summary

It might come as a surprise to many that superstar Rajinikanth has become very interactive in the last one year. Known to be someone who preferred staying away from the spotlight and making it to news headlines, the 66-year-old has become very participative. So much so that, he has even decided to meet his fans after a hiatus of eight years.