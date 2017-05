రజినీ పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీ: డైరెక్టర్ భారతీరాజా అసభ్యకర వ్యాఖ్యలు.. మరీ ఇంత నీచంగానా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 19:25 [IST]

English summary

In a speech at merina beach, well-known tamil director Bharathiraja opposed Super Star Rajinikanth's entry into Tamil Nadu politics. Bharathiraja made an abusive comments against Rajinikanth. When bharathiraja speaking about Rajinikanth's political entry, all are shocked after hearing his comments.