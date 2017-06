రజనీకాంత్ పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీ: ఇప్పుడు అవసరమా? కుటుంబ సభ్యుల ఆందోళన, ఒత్తిడి!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, currently shooting for his upcoming movie "Kaala Karikalan", today left for the US for "health checkup", sources close to the actor said. "He has gone (to the US from Mumbai) for regular health checkup," the sources said. Last week, the top star had left for Mumbai from Chennai to take part in the shooting of "Kaala Karikalan", directed by Pa Ranjith.The 66-year-old actor recently gave indications that he was holding discussions on entering politics.