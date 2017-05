ఆచితూచి అడుగేస్తున్న ‘తలైవా’.. మెగాస్టార్ అనుభవాలూ ఒక పాఠం.. అవసరమైతే ‘కమల్’ సహకారం..

స్వచ్ఛమైన రాజకీయాలకు శ్రీకారం చుట్టాలని భావిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ రాజకీయ రంగ ప్రవేశం ఖాయమైపోయినట్లే.

English summary

Tamil Super Star Rajinikanth is seriously thinking about on his political entry. He is observing everything very keen about starting of the political party. He is not in a hurry or with egar.. Very slowly and steadily he is stepping forward in this regard. He also taken Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi's political party Prajarajyam opening and closing show into his mind.