ఎట్టకేలకు సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ కు అధిపతిని నియమించిన కేంద్రం

మావోయిస్టుల భీకర విధ్వంసకాండ తరువాత ఎట్టకేలకు సీఆర్‌పీఎఫ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ జనరల్‌గా రాజీవ్‌ రాయ్‌ భట్నాగర్‌ను కేంద్ర హోంశాఖ నియమించింది.

English summary

New Delhi: IPS officer of the 1983 batch, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar has been appointed the new DG of the CRPF just days after the Sukma attacks. The Naxalite attack in Chhatisgarh’s Sukma had resulted in the death of 25 CRPF personnel. An injured jawan had told ANI that that attack had been carried out by around 300 Naxalites. CRPF jawan Sher Mohammed, who had been injured in the attack had informed reporters that the Naxals had first sent villagers to trace the jawans’ locations and then started the attack. The CRPF jawans are also reported to have fired back and killed many Naxalites.