బతకాలని లేదు, ఉరితీయండి: డేరా బాబా షాక్, నేపాల్ పారిపోయిన హనీప్రీత్?

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Swadesh Kirad who was an inmate at the Sunaria jail along with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and is currently out on bail has made some stunning revelations about his time with the Dera chief. While speaking to ANI on Friday afternoon, Kirad said that Ram Rahim didn't want to live anymore after the verdict was announced.