భాగ్యనగరంలో భోజనం.. అమరావతిలో టీ: కోవింద్ రాకకై వేచిచూస్తున్న తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

NDA’s Presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind will visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States on July 4 to meet the leaders who are supporting his candidature. According to sources, Ramnath Konvind will first meet the legislators of Telangana BJP and TDP immediately after landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. Later, he will meet YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party’s legislators at Hotel Park Hyatt. Ramnath Kovind will have interaction with TRS legislators at Jal Vihar and have lunch with Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. Later, Ramnath Kovind would visit Vijayawada to meet AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He he also would also meet the TDP MLAs and MPs at A-Convention Centre in Vijayawada. After the meeting, he would proceed to Bengaluru. Kovind would be accompanied with Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu.