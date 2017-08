రెండు కేసుల్లో రాంపాల్ బాబా నిర్దోషి! కోర్టు తీర్పు ఇచ్చినా జైల్లోనే.. ఎందుకంటే..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A local court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Rampal, founder of the Satlok Ashram in Haryana's Barwala, in two criminal cases. He will, however, continue staying in jail as there are other cases still pending against him. Rampal had been charged under various sections of the IPC. “He has been acquitted in the two cases 426 and 427 of IPC. It’s a victory of truth,” said lawyer AP Singh. The verdict comes a day after sentencing Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail.