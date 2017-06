Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as was largely expected held interest rates steady in its policy meeting and did not oblige on a CRR cut either. The repo rate or the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks, was kept unchanged at 6.25 per cent by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI. The rates have remained unchanged since October 2016.