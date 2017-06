బాంబు పేల్చిన అనిల్ అంబానీ! టెలికాం రంగంలో 40 వేల ఉద్యోగాలు ఫట్!?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani said that the country's telecom sector has cut 10,000 jobs last year and the ongoing stress will further lead to reducing 30,000-40,000 jobs more this year.Ambani, while addressing media, said that India's telecom sector is heavily burdened with tax and telcos' total bank loans stand at Rs 2.8 lakh crore. He urged the Indian Government should consider providing a three-year moratorium on increased Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is scheduled for July 1 rollout. "High prices of 900 Mhz spectrum in 2015 resulted in financial pressure...hyper-competitiveness in telecom that started in September led to 'free plan' wars," he said.