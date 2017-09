చంపేస్తారంట, అయినా భయపడను, పార్టీని స్థాపించడం ఖాయం: కమలహాసన్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is set to take the plunge into politics with the likely launch of a political outfit by the end of September. Hasaan – who over the last couple months has made his views known about the deteriorating state of politics in Tamil Nadu – has set his eyes on the local body elections, with over 4,000 candidates, which are expected to be held in November. While an official announcement hasn’t been made yet, a close aide to the actor told that “the upcoming local body elections have made it a necessity for him to step in,” and that the announcement of the political party is likely to come in a few days.