English summary

Airtel and Jio are at it yet again. With Jio's Summer Surprise ending soon, the company has introduced some new tariff plans for its post-paid and re-paid customers. Airtel is hitting back now with two new plans, one of which offers 84GB data at recharge of Rs 293 to pre-paid consumers. This is tremendous deal and it is aimed at countering the new Jio plan of Rs 399 that gives users unlimited data for three months with a cap of 1GB data per day for 4G speed.