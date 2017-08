ముఖేశ్ బాటలోనే అనిల్.. రూ. 299కే అన్ లిమిటెడ్ డేటా, కాల్స్, ఎస్సెమ్మెస్!

National

To counter Reliance Jio’s disruptive offers, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) announced a new plan for all its users. RCom has come up with a Rs 299 rental plan for its subscribers. Reliance Communications in a tweet on Wednesday stated, “Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs. 299 monthly rental”. The exact details of the new rental plan are not available as of now but the tweets by RCom claim that this the lowest plan that the company has come up with. As per reports by NDTV Gadgets, the new plan offers unlimited texts, calls, and data to all its subscribers.