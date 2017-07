National

Jio plans have been revised bringing new validity options.New recharge plans for amounts Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 have been added, and the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 plans that were introduced for Dhan Dhana Dhan plans now have different validities. Moreover, the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is only available on the new Rs. 399 plan now.